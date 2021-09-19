Paying too much for gas Belfast? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BELFAST, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Belfast?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Belfast area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belfast area appeared to be at Irving, at 209 Northport Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 209 Northport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.42 $ 3.73 $ 2.99

Sunoco 161 E Main St, Searsport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Shell 22 Belmont Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.76 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to B & M Market at 317 Augusta Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.