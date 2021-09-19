Analysis shows most expensive gas in Nebraska City

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Nebraska City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Nebraska City area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nebraska City area appeared to be at Shell, at 401 S 11Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 401 S 11Th St, Nebraska City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 607 S 11 Th St, Nebraska City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 2501 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 2495 210Th Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.