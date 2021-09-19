Don’t overpay for gas in Wellston: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WELLSTON, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Wellston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wellston area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.12 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 5 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 7 S Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1129 S Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1219 Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 7575 Oh-327, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 8821 Oh-93. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.