Cajuns running backs punish Ohio in 49-14 Thursday night win
LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns coaching staff demanded violence and that’s exactly what the running backs delivered Thursday night at Cajun Field. “We had to play violent tonight,” running back Emani Bailey said. “That was a big thing we had been working through practice. Coach was preaching for us to be more violent runners, having good eye discipline and just having that good mentality to keep running the ball.”www.iberianet.com
Comments / 0