Veteran RB Frank Gore turns down NFL calls, training to become a boxer

Several NFL teams expressed interest in signing veteran running back Frank Gore this year. However, the five-time Pro Bowler turned down those franchises and instead has his sights set on another sport.

Gore told NFL.com that he is training to become a boxer.

"I've been training for both -- football and boxing," Gore said. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."

Gore has spent the last few months training to get into the ring, and a source confirmed to NFL.com there is a high-profile fight in the works for the former San Francisco 49ers star.

"I just fell in love with how hard it is," Gore said of boxing. "I felt like, 'Man, I couldn't fight.' And I always like a challenge. So I kept doing it and doing it and I saw myself getting better and better."

The 38-year-old declined to say which teams were interested in him this summer. However, it's possible the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars showed interest with vacancies in the backfield due to injuries.

Gore has 16 NFL seasons under his belt, including 10 years with the 49ers. He has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Gore spent the 2020 season with the Jets, rushing for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. He also caught 16 passes for 89 yards.