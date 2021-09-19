CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Veteran RB Frank Gore turns down NFL calls, training to become a boxer

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hU4Rh_0c0sNfWw00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Several NFL teams expressed interest in signing veteran running back Frank Gore this year. However, the five-time Pro Bowler turned down those franchises and instead has his sights set on another sport.

Gore told NFL.com that he is training to become a boxer.

"I've been training for both -- football and boxing," Gore said. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."

Gore has spent the last few months training to get into the ring, and a source confirmed to NFL.com there is a high-profile fight in the works for the former San Francisco 49ers star.

"I just fell in love with how hard it is," Gore said of boxing. "I felt like, 'Man, I couldn't fight.' And I always like a challenge. So I kept doing it and doing it and I saw myself getting better and better."

The 38-year-old declined to say which teams were interested in him this summer. However, it's possible the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars showed interest with vacancies in the backfield due to injuries.

Gore has 16 NFL seasons under his belt, including 10 years with the 49ers. He has also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Gore spent the 2020 season with the Jets, rushing for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. He also caught 16 passes for 89 yards.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

49ers news: NFL teams sending subtle message to Frank Gore

Even though plenty of NFL teams are seeking running back help, 49ers legend Frank Gore doesn’t appear to be garnering any interest. He’s not alone. Count the San Francisco 49ers as one of the numerous teams across the NFL who could be in the market for some running back help early this season.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Veteran NFL running back Frank Gore eyeing new career in boxing

Former NFL running back Frank Gore battled Father Time for 16 seasons, racking up the third-most rushing yards in NFL history, so he knows a thing or two about going the distance. That should serve him well as he looks to expand his athletic career. Despite hearing from several teams...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Gore trying to launch career in boxing

Frank Gore said as recently as June that he still wanted to play in the NFL, but the veteran running back has also been training to compete in a different sport — boxing. Gore told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport this week that he has been training for both football and boxing and is trying to set up a fight.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Pro Bowler#Nfl Com#The Indianapolis Colts
Bleacher Report

NFL Legend Frank Gore Training for Boxing and 'Trying to Make a Fight Happen'

Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore reportedly turned down offers during the offseason to focus on a potential boxing career. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sunday that Gore, 38, "politely declined" proposals from teams, but he hasn't ruled out a return to the NFL. "I've been training for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Frank Gore wants to be a boxer

Although 38-year-old running back Frank Gore has not officially retired, he’s looking into a post-football career in boxing. Gore told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that boxing training is going well enough that he might be in the ring soon. “I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” Gore said....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Frank Gore News

At 38, Frank Gore believes he can still play in the National Football League, however, he’s currently pursuing another sport. Yes, that’s right. Gore, who played in the National Football League from 2005-20, is reportedly pursing a professional boxing career. “I’ve been training for both — football and boxing,” Gore...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan weighs in on possible Frank Gore reunion

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a lot of running back injuries. That was enough to spark speculation about the possible return of veteran Frank Gore. Gore spent the bulk of his career with the 49ers, and the 38-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of playing in the NFL again. He made sense as an emergency option, which Niners coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged. However, Shanahan also said the team did not feel the situation was severe enough to bring Gore in.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Addresses The Frank Gore Speculation

The San Francisco 49ers are so depleted at running back that fans are actually wondering if the front office would consider a reunion with Frank Gore. Gore is undoubtedly the greatest running back to ever suit up for the 49ers. The future Hall of Famer is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't sign Frank Gore

Legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore is without a team for the first time since he was selected by San Francisco in Round 3 of the 2005 NFL draft. Injury issues have obliterated the 49ers’ backfield depth in the first two weeks and led the club to make a number of acquisitions at the position. While some fans were hopeful to see a reunion with the team’s all-time leading rusher, the team made a slew of other additions instead.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Shanahan Leaves Door Open for Frank Gore Rejoining 49ers

The 49ers are desperate at running back. Every player at the position has an injury designation going into the Week 3 matchup with the Packers. To sure up the position they have signed Jacques Patrick off of the Bengal practice squad and Chris Thompson via free agency. Adding another running back down the line is very possible still.
NFL
Boxing Scene

Frank Gore, Future Hall Of Fame Running Back, Training For "High Profile" Boxing Fight

Running back Frank Gore, who’s rushed for 16,000 yards throughout 16 seasons in the NFL, believes he still has some tread left on his tires to make a run for a new sport. The 38-year-old future Hall of Fame running back is currently a football free agent and is open to playing the only sport he’s ever known as a pro.
NFL
fightsports.tv

Frank Gore May Ditch Football For Boxing Soon

Free-agent running back, Frank Gore, is poised for a career transition at the age of 38. Speaking to NFL.com, Gore explained how he fell in love with boxing while improving his condition during the San Francisco 49ers stint. He used to box at the Undisputed Boxing Gym in Redwood City, California.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy