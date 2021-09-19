Analysis shows most expensive gas in Litchfield

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Gas prices vary across the Litchfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.36, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Litchfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Litchfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 1205 W Union Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Litchfield area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1205 W Union Ave, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mr. Fuel 4 Corvette Dr, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.61 $ 3.89 $ --

Amstar 101 E Union Ave, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 413 Ohren Dr, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1201 W Ferdon St. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.