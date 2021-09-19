Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Breckenridge area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Breckenridge area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Breckenridge area appeared to be at Conoco, at 411 S Breckenridge Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Breckenridge area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 411 S Breckenridge Ave, Breckenridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 511 W Walker St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.