Analysis shows most expensive gas in Denton

(DENTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Denton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Denton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Rex, at 147 E Salisbury St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Denton area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Rex 147 E Salisbury St, Denton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 18074 S Nc-109. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.