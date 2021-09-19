Analysis shows most expensive gas in Denton
(DENTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Denton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Denton area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Rex, at 147 E Salisbury St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Denton area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.04
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 18074 S Nc-109. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0