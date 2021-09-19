Massive fire in West Hempstead burns multiple businesses, apartments

A fire in West Hempstead broke out early this morning, affecting eight businesses and 14 apartments, police say.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Woodfield Road and Eagle Avenue.

The chief fire marshal says two firefighters experienced minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the 30 residents affected by the fire.

As of 10 a.m., the fire was not yet extinguished and caused some delays on the West Hempstead Long Island Rail Road line.