West Hempstead, NY

Massive fire in West Hempstead burns multiple businesses, apartments

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

A fire in West Hempstead broke out early this morning, affecting eight businesses and 14 apartments, police say.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Woodfield Road and Eagle Avenue.

The chief fire marshal says two firefighters experienced minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the 30 residents affected by the fire.

As of 10 a.m., the fire was not yet extinguished and caused some delays on the West Hempstead Long Island Rail Road line.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

