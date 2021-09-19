Paying too much for gas North Manchester? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in North Manchester?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the North Manchester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 3 W In-114.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 3 W In-114, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.22 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Huck's 104 Wabash Rd, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ -- $ 3.24

Casey's 810 W Main St, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.66 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 310 E Main St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.