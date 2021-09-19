Where’s the most expensive gas in Fennville?

(FENNVILLE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Fennville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fennville area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 409 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

BP 409 E Main St, Fennville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 220 W Main St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.