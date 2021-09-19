Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in York
(YORK, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the York area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the York area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the York area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 4700 S Lincoln Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.41
$3.81
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$3.04
$3.29
$--
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump & Pantry at 109 S Lincoln Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
