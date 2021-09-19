Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in York

(YORK, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the York area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the York area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the York area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 4700 S Lincoln Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 4700 S Lincoln Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.81 $ 3.38

Shell 5018 S Lincoln Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.28

Shell 3711 S Lincoln Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump & Pantry at 109 S Lincoln Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.