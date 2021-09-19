High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Lewistown as of Sunday
(LEWISTOWN, MT) Gas prices vary across the Lewistown area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lewistown area was $3.28 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.28 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewistown area appeared to be at Rindal's Country Corner, at 102 W Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lewistown area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 513 1St Ave N. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
