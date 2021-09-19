Analysis shows most expensive gas in Houghton

(HOUGHTON, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Houghton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houghton area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.03 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houghton area appeared to be at Mobil, at 101 W Sharon Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 101 W Sharon Ave, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

BP 112 Front St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1000 W Sharon Ave, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 997 Razorback Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.