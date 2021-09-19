Analysis shows most expensive gas in Rawlins

(RAWLINS, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.65 for gas in the Rawlins area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rawlins area was $3.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.54 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rawlins area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 302 Airport Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 302 Airport Rd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Sinclair 2010 W Spruce St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.01 $ 4.33 $ 3.83

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.