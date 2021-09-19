Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lamar

(LAMAR, CO) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Lamar area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lamar area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lamar area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 300 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lamar area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 300 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1107 S Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 605 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.45 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.54

Valero 907 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 1406 S Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 1115 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.