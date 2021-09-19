Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lamar
(LAMAR, CO) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Lamar area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lamar area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lamar area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 300 N Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lamar area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.45
$3.54
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.55
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.69
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0