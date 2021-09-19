Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Odessa

(ODESSA, MO) Gas prices vary across the Odessa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Odessa area was $2.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Riders, at 404 N 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Riders 404 N 2Nd St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Sinclair 100 W Us-40, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 309 S 2Nd St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 104 N Second St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.