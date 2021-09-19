Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Douglas?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Douglas area was $3.46 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.4 to $3.64 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Douglas area appeared to be at Shell, at 111 S Riverbend Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 111 S Riverbend Dr, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.4 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.