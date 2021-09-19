Where’s the most expensive gas in Moab?
(MOAB, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.78 for gas in the Moab area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moab area ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $3.81, with an average price of $3.78 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$4.01
$4.21
$4.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.83
$4.09
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$3.99
$4.28
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 425 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0