Where’s the most expensive gas in Moab?

(MOAB, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.78 for gas in the Moab area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moab area ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $3.81, with an average price of $3.78 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.00

Exxon 220 N Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Exxon 299 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.83 $ 4.09 $ 3.99

Chevron 817 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Express 24 995 Us-191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.99 $ 4.28 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 425 S Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.