Bears Take On Cincinnati Bengals For Home Opener; COVID-19 Vaccinations Available Outside Soldier Field

By Asal Rezaei
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears took on the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener Sunday, and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available right on site.

As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported, you don’t even need a ticket to the game to get vaccinated. There was a mobile unit for on-site vaccinations at the southeast corner of Soldier Field until 11:30 a.m.

As far as the game, rookie tackle Larry Borom is out for at least three games with an ankle injury.

Nevertheless, our Bears are excited to get on the home field for the regular season, and get their first win.

“Real hungry for an opportunity, just to get back,” said Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. “I thought people getting confused… just coming back and bounce back.”

