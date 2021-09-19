Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ferriday

(FERRIDAY, LA) Gas prices vary across the Ferriday area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ferriday area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Taunton's, at 801 Louisiana Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Taunton's 801 Louisiana Ave, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Trak 1504 Ee Wallace Blvd N, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 600 Ee Wallace Blvd N, Ferriday

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.