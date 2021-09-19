Paying too much for gas Devils Lake? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Gas prices vary across the Devils Lake area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Devils Lake area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Devils Lake area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 803 College Dr N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 803 College Dr N, Devils Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 324 6Th Ave Ne. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.