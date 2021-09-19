Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Caribou
(CARIBOU, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Caribou?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Caribou area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Caribou area appeared to be at Shell, at 117 Bennett Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.84
$3.34
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 35 Bennett Dr. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
