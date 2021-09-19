Discovery Day: Ducks, Dogs, and Decoys at the Anniston Museum
Saturday, September 25, 2021
12:00 pm – 3:00 pmEvent by Anniston Museum of Natural History Duration: 3 hr Public Event Join the Anniston Museum of Natural History in our newest temporary exhibit, Ducks, Dogs, and Decoys, between 12:00pm and 3:00pm as we dig deeper into the world of waterfowl, sporting dogs, and conservation with additional artifacts and activities. Discovery Day is included in museum admission and free for members.
For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .
Advertisement
Comments / 0