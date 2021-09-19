Discovery Day: Ducks, Dogs, and Decoys at the Anniston Museum

Frontier Park is a place known for it's Cowboys(and girls) coming in for 10 days a year to show their grit, along with other forms of entertainment that people travel across the country to check out. But when you think of Cheyenne Frontier Days, do you think of the possibility of there being some paranormal activity within the grounds? More specifically, the Cheyenne Frontier Days Museum? I mean, any place could have some form of activity, but when I think of haunted places or places in Cheyenne that have a large amount of activity, I don't think of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Museum.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO