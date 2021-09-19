CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Day: Ducks, Dogs, and Decoys at the Anniston Museum

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
Saturday, September 25, 2021

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History Duration: 3 hr Public Event Join the Anniston Museum of Natural History in our newest temporary exhibit, Ducks, Dogs, and Decoys, between 12:00pm and 3:00pm as we dig deeper into the world of waterfowl, sporting dogs, and conservation with additional artifacts and activities. Discovery Day is included in museum admission and free for members.

For more information please contact the organizers.

