Analysis shows most expensive gas in Healy

(HEALY, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.61 for gas in the Healy area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Healy area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.64, with an average price of $3.61 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2485 Parks Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2485 Parks Hwy, Healy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Vitus at Mile 248.5 Parks Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.