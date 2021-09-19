Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Great River?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.21 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Great River area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Stop and Fuel, at 1171 Sunrise Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Stop and Fuel 1171 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ 3.95 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 701 Islip Ave, Central Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 4200 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 107 Carleton Ave, Central Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.47 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.35 $ 3.57 $ 3.75 $ --

HUSCO Gas 736 Main St, Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 3.31 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Applegreen 540 Islip Ave, Islip

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.21 $ -- $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.31 $ 3.95 $ 4.09 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ultra Fuel at 1675 Islip Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.