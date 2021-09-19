Where’s the most expensive gas in Buxton?

(BUXTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Buxton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Buxton area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.14 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 47237 Nc-12.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 47237 Nc-12, Buxton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 46792 Nc-12. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.