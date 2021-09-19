Don’t overpay for gas in Ionia: Analysis shows most expensive station

(IONIA, MI) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Ionia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ionia area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 6006 N State Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 6006 N State Rd, Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Mobil 703 W Lincoln Ave, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2525 S State Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.