Where’s the most expensive gas in Medway?

(MEDWAY, ME) Gas prices vary across the Medway area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Medway area was $3.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.17 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 1941 Medway Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 1941 Medway Rd, Medway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.87 $ 3.43

Dysart's 2154 Medway Rd, Medway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 2201 Medway Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.