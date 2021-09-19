Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Las Vegas
(LAS VEGAS, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Las Vegas area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Alon, at 423 Grand Ave.
If you're hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city.
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Crossroads at 700 Grand Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
