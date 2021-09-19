Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Las Vegas area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Alon, at 423 Grand Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 423 Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 113 S Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2401 N Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.54

Alon 2195 7Th St, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gabriel's Service Station 905 Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2607 7Th St, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Crossroads at 700 Grand Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.