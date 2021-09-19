Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rhinelander
(RHINELANDER, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Rhinelander area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rhinelander area ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 232 S Courtney St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 255 E Courtney St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
