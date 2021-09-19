Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Rhinelander area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rhinelander area ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 232 S Courtney St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 232 S Courtney St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 608 W Kemp St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

BP 669 W Kemp St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

BP 1505 N Stevens St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 255 E Courtney St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.