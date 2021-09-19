Paying too much for gas Mountain Home? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Gas prices vary across the Mountain Home area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.83 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mountain Home area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mountain Home area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1060 Us-20.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mountain Home area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1060 Us-20, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

Chevron 3872 Ditto Creek Rd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

Shell 650 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ 4.17 $ 3.73

Shell 585 W 6Th S, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Pilot 1050 Us-20, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.32 $ 4.48 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.83 $ 4.29 $ 4.42 $ 4.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.