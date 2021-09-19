Paying too much for gas Geneva? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GENEVA, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.28 for gas in the Geneva area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $3.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Geneva area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Geneva area appeared to be at Fastrac, at 371 Hamilton St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Fastrac 371 Hamilton St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

Mobil 1735 Ny-14, Phelps

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.91 $ 3.35

Byrne Dairy 201 Castle St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Valero 14 Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Kwik Fill 390 Hamilton St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Speedway 185 N Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 14 Exchange St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.