Where’s the most expensive gas in Big Rapids?

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Big Rapids area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Big Rapids area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.01 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Rapids area appeared to be at Speedway, at 19246 Northland Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Rapids area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 19246 Northland Dr, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.25

CITGO 11031 Northland Dr, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.78 $ 3.28

Meijer 15400 Waldron Way, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.21

Amoco 620 Maple St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.24

Admiral 805 N State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Sunoco 525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 613 S State St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.