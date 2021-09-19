Where’s the most expensive gas in Big Rapids?
(BIG RAPIDS, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Big Rapids area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Big Rapids area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.01 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Rapids area appeared to be at Speedway, at 19246 Northland Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Rapids area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.78
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.35
$3.65
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.70
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Admiral at 613 S State St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
