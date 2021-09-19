Are you overpaying for gas in Forrest City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FORREST CITY, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Forrest City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Forrest City area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Forrest City area appeared to be at Mobil, at E Broadway Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil E Broadway Ave, Forrest City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 2335 N Washington St, Forrest City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 100 Holiday Dr, Forrest City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 207 Deadrick Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.