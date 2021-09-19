Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ville Platte

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Ville Platte area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ville Platte area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ville Platte area appeared to be at Exxon, at 200 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 200 E Main St, Ville Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1914 E Main St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.