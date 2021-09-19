Analysis shows most expensive gas in Camden

(CAMDEN, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Camden?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Camden area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $2.97 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Camden area appeared to be at Buzz Buy, at 510 California Sw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Buzz Buy 510 California Sw, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1425 California Sw, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2708 Adams, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 940 California Ave Sw. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.