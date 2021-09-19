Are you overpaying for gas in Newberry? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NEWBERRY, SC) Gas prices vary across the Newberry area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newberry area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newberry area appeared to be at Shell, at 11747 Sc-34.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 11747 Sc-34, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 11746 Sc Highway 34, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 117 West Drive, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.14

Love's Travel Stop 36 Dusty Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.18 $ 3.84 $ 3.18 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.18 $ 3.84 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2802 Main St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.