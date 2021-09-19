Where’s the most expensive gas in Belle Glade?
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Belle Glade?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Belle Glade area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 105 Us-27 S.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Doc's Gas at 157 Nw 16Th . As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
