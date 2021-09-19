Analysis shows most expensive gas in Perry
(PERRY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Perry area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Perry area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pit Stop, at 1200 S Byron Butler Pkwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Perry area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.54
$3.84
$--
|card
card$3.04
$3.59
$3.89
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1980 S Jefferson St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
