Analysis shows most expensive gas in Perry

(PERRY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Perry area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Perry area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pit Stop, at 1200 S Byron Butler Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Perry area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Pit Stop 1200 S Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 904 S Jefferson St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1980 S Jefferson St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.