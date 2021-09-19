Don’t overpay for gas in De Soto: Analysis shows most expensive station
(DE SOTO, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the De Soto area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the De Soto area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 518 S Main St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the De Soto area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.44
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.94
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 12405 State Route 21. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
