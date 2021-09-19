Don’t overpay for gas in De Soto: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DE SOTO, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the De Soto area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the De Soto area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 518 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the De Soto area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 518 S Main St, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 2.94

Phillips 66 614 North Main, desoto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 2.94

Casey's 1900 N Main St, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Phillips 66 12973 Mo-21, De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 2.94

Phillips 66 3625 Athena School Rd , De Soto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 12405 State Route 21. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.