High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Mt Sterling as of Sunday

(MT STERLING, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Mt Sterling area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mt Sterling area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mt Sterling area appeared to be at Valero, at 1005 Maysville Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mt Sterling area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1005 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 102 Stone Trace Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.21 $ 3.57 $ 3.05

Marathon 2000 Winchester Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ --

Shell 1300 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 611 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.55 $ 3.15

Marathon 263 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Key Oil Company at 216 Midland Tr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.