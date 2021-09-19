Don’t overpay for gas in Rutland: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RUTLAND, VT) Gas prices vary across the Rutland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rutland area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rutland area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 212 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 212 S Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.36 $ 3.58 $ --

Sunoco 99 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 610 Rutland Rd, Center Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Stewart's Shops 194 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ 3.24

Irving 86 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 3.21

Irving 129 Grove St , Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 3.55 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 145 N Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.