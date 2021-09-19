CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores in Third Consecutive Game for Manchester United

By Andrew Gastelum
 4 days ago
Before his second Manchester United debut a week ago, Cristiano Ronaldo proclaimed to critics and fans alike that he did not return to Old Trafford "for a vacation." Yet after another goal Sunday, his fourth in three games this week, it seems Ronaldo has done nothing but cruise.

Trailing West Ham 10 in the 35th minute, Ronaldo made his presence felt with his third league goal of the season, following up his two-goal performance against Newcastle last weekend.

Ronaldo attacked a floating cross from Bruno Fernandes with the outside of his boot but saw his deft effort thwarted by West Ham keeper Łukasz Fabiański. But all the United star had to do was follow up the saved chance for the equalizer.

The goal is Ronaldo's sixth in his last five career matches against the Hammers as the forward also recorded four shots on target in the first half alone, two more than the entire West Ham team combined.

The Portuguese international also scored in midweek in his Champions League return for the Red Devils, who were upset by Swiss side Young Boys thanks to U.S. men's national team star Jordan Pefok's dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Jesse Lingard struck the final blow against his former team with his goal in the 89th minute for Manchester United, who has taken more points from a losing position than any team in the Premier League since the start of last season.

West Ham received one final chance in the 94th minute courtesy of a Luke Shaw handball in the box, but United goalkeeper David De Gea made a massive save on the Mark Noble penalty to secure the three points in dramatic fashion and bring United level with longtime rival Liverpool at the top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Łukasz Fabiański
Luke Shaw
Jesse Lingard
