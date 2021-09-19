Where’s the most expensive gas in Pampa?

(PAMPA, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Pampa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pampa area ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.69 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1020 Frederick St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pampa area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1020 Frederick St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Express at 1420 N Hobart St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.