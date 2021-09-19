Paying too much for gas Yazoo City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(YAZOO CITY, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Yazoo City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yazoo City area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.88, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yazoo City area appeared to be at Scott Petroleum, at 555 Haley Barbour Pkwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Scott Petroleum 555 Haley Barbour Pkwy, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Texaco 534 N Washington St, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 204 W Broadway St, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 5 Star at 1945 Jerry Clower Blvd N. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.