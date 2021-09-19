High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Hannibal as of Sunday

(HANNIBAL, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Hannibal?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hannibal area was $2.70 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2859 James Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2859 James Rd, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ 3.44 $ 2.95

Ayerco 304 Us-61 S , Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

BP 3900 Mcmasters Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

Casey's 4215 Mcmasters Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Ayerco 4121 Market St, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

BP 2000 Highway 61 S, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.04 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 624 Mark Twain Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.