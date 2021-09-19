Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fort Payne

(FORT PAYNE, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Fort Payne area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Payne area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mapco, at 1402 Glenn Blvd Sw .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mapco 1402 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 2001 Desoto Pkwy E, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mapco 5202 Greenhill Blvd Nw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 2645 Greenhill Blvd Nw. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.