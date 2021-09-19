Paying too much for gas Altus? Analysis shows most expensive station
(ALTUS, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Altus area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Altus area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 619 N Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.29
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1