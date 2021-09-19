Where’s the most expensive gas in Bay City?

(BAY CITY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Bay City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bay City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Markham Truck Stop, at 4438 Sh-35 .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Markham Truck Stop 4438 Sh-35 , Markham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 4804 Ave F, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 306 Ave G, Van Vleck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2119 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 4209 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4608 7Th St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.